England an important tour ahead of T20 World Cup: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Derby [UK], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels the England series is an important tour for the visitors keeping the T20 World Cup in mind which is slated to be played later this year.

The touring party is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20I matches against England and five T20Is and two Test matches against the West Indies.

"England is always an important tour for us especially with the T20 World Cup just a few months away. We know England is a force in white-ball format so it is a big opportunity for us to play against them," said Misbah in a virtual press conference as per PCB.

Misbah is looking forward to see spectators at the ground as their presence always motivates the players in the field.

"We came here last year too, but when there are spectators at the ground, the atmosphere becomes different altogether and I can feel that," said Misbah-



"I am not sure whether we can go out or meet friends here but we are being in the quarantine for the last seven days which were tough days but we will start practice tomorrow.

"As a head coach, I would prefer to be in the lockdown, as it keep us together as a team, no matter we are in a team room, meal room or at the ground. Last year when we came here, we were cut off from our families but the whole team became a family," he added.

The former Pakistan skipper is hopeful that seven-day practice in Derby will be very helpful for the players to regain their form.

"We must understand that form is not permanent so we will try to utilise this isolation time to bring back their (players) form.

"We are looking forward to a competitive cricket against the host nation. The good thing is that our bench strength is strong enough to counter any team in any conditions," Misbah concluded. (ANI)

