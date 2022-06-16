England announce 14-member squad for 3rd Test against New Zealand

Headingley [England], June 16 (ANI): England Cricket Board on Thursday announced a 14-player squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand, scheduled to start on June 26 in Headingley.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton has been called up to the Test squad for the first time and will join his brother Craig in the squad.

The circumstances of his inclusion in the XI seem particularly high as England already has an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series after victory at Trent Bridge.

The 28-year-old has been in outstanding form for league leaders Surrey in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One taking 21 wickets this season at an average of 21.61.

Like his brother Craig - who has also been included in the 14-man squad - Jamie has been long praised for international honours since the England age groups.



England are otherwise unchanged, having defeated New Zealand by five wickets at Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Talking about the second Test, tasked with chasing down 298 in less than three sessions on the final day, it looked at one point that England were going to play for a draw when they lost Joe Root and were 56/3 and eventually 93/4.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship thereafter and brought it down to needing 160 in the final session. Bairstow went absolutely berserk and smashed a ton off just 77 balls and finished with 136 off 92.

Stokes, who suffered a blow to his knee, hobbled and romped his team home with an unbeaten 70-ball 75 as England completed an improbable win by five wickets. (ANI)

England squad for the third Test:

Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (WK), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root. (ANI)

