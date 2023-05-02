England announce revised schedule for home series against Sri Lanka

London [UK], May 2 (ANI): England Women on Tuesday confirmed a revised schedule for their three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 31.

"The change has been made after a request from Sri Lanka Cricket due to the confirmation of women's cricket being a part of the Asian Games 2023," England Cricket said in an official statement.

Sri Lanka's white-ball tour of England will now begin on August 31, with the commencement of the three-match T20I series. The three matches will be played in Hove, Chelmsford, and Derby.

This will be followed by a three-match ODI series between September 9-14 in Chester-le-Street, Northampton, and Leicester.

The remaining T20Is are at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, on September 2 and The Incora County Ground, Derby, on September 6.



The three-match ODI series will commence at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, Durham, on Saturday 9 September. Durham originally had an IT20 scheduled.

Hove which was originally scheduled to host an ODI will now host the T20I series opener. Canterbury, which was originally set to host an ODI will no longer host a match during the series.

The third ODI will take place at uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire, on Thursday 14 September.

The series will be key for Sri Lanka in its bid to prepare for the Asian Games in China, which will take place between September 23 and October 8. (ANI)

