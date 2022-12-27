England announce schedule for white-ball series tour of Bangladesh

London [UK], December 27 (ANI): England's schedule for their first men's tour of Bangladesh since 2016 has been confirmed, with the two teams confirmed to play six white-ball matches in March 2023, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday.

England Cricket on Tuesday announced the men's team scheduled for the three ODIs and three IT20s against Bangladesh, starting in March 2023.

The visitors will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016 and will play internationals in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The tour will start with three ODIs, the first two matches taking place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Dhaka on March 1 and March 3. The final match of the series will take place on Monday 6 March at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Chattogram.





The three-match IT20 series starts on March 9 at ZACS in Chattogram. The final two matches are on March 12 and March 14 at SBNCS, Dhaka.



The last time both teams played each other in 2016, England won the ODI series 2-1.



The England party are expected to play two warm-up fixtures ahead of the ODIs. The warm-up schedule will be announced in due course.

"It is exciting that the England Men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic. There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions," Clare Connor, ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer, said in an official statement. (ANI)

