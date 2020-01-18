England announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

London [UK], Jan 18 (ANI): England Cricket Board on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence from February 21.

England head coach Lisa Keightley said her team is looking forward to the challenge.

"It's really exciting to name our squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and we're looking forward to getting out there and getting underway. It was very useful to join the group in Malaysia and watch how they were getting on and since then we've had a training block out in La Manga," ECB's official website quoted Keightley as saying.

"There are few better feelings in cricket than representing your country in a World Cup and I know everyone's really looking forward to the challenge," she added.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt, Mady Villiers.

In the opening match of the tournament, the hosts Australia will take on India. (ANI)

