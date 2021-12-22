England announce squad for U19 CWC, Tom Prest to lead

London [UK], December 22 (ANI): The England U19 selection panel, headed up by Head Coach Richard Dawson, on Wednesday selected a 15-strong squad and two travelling reserves for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Hampshire's Tom Prest has been selected as captain of the squad, with Warwickshire's Jacob Bethell vice-captain.

The tournament will take place in the Caribbean in January, with England drawn in Group A alongside 2020 winners Bangladesh, Canada and United Arab Emirates. England won the Plate Final in the 2020 tournament.



Richard Dawson in an official release said: "It's always a hugely exciting moment for any young cricketer to be selected in a representative age-group squad, especially so when it's for a World Cup."

"We're really looking forward to getting out there and testing ourselves against the best young players in the world, and continuing our development as a side and as individuals," he added.

England squad: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Reserves: Josh Baker, Ben Cliff. (ANI)

