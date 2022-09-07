England announces playing eleven for final Test against South Africa, Harry Brook set to make longer format debut

Kennington [UK], September 7 (ANI): England on Wednesday named their playing eleven for the third and final Test against South Africa at home, which will start from Thursday onwards, with Yorkshire batter Harry Brook set to make his Test debut.

Currently, the series is tied at 1-1.

Harry Brook replaces the injured Jonny Bairstow.

England batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the England Cricket Board announced last Friday.

Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in an accident whilst playing golf in Leeds. He will see a specialist to ascertain the full extent of the injury.



Brook made his T20I debut this year in January against West Indies. So far, he has represented England in four T20I matches and scored 65 runs at an average of 16.25. His best individual format is 28.

In First-Class cricket, Brook has played 56 matches and scored 3,067 runs at an average of 36.08 in 90 innings. His best individual score in the format is 194. He has scored seven centuries and 17 half-centuries in the format.

Coming to the Test series between England and South Africa, England won the second Test match by an innings and 85 runs.

In the first Test, South Africa emerged victorious by an innings and 12 runs.

In the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, England is in the seventh position, having won six Tests, lost eight and four ending in a draw. Their win percentage is 35.19.

On the other hand, South Africa is in the second position in the Championship. They have won six Tests, lost three and drawn none. Their win percentage is 66.67.

England Team for Third Test: Alex Lees (Durham), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (c) (Durham), Ben Foakes (w) (Surrey), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire). (ANI)

