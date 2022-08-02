England announces squad for first two Tests against South Africa, seamer Ollie Robinson returns

London [UK], August 2 (ANI): The England men's cricket selection panel on Tuesday announced a 14-player squad for the first two Test matches against South Africa.

The series will start from August 17 onwards, with the first Test set to be played at Lord's.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson returns to the squad for the first time since the Caribbean tour in March. He returned to County Championship action last week after recovering from a back injury, which has prevented him from playing any cricket since.

Commenting on the selected squad, ECB Men's Performance Director, Mo Bobat, said in a statement: "After an excellent start to the summer under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, we are looking forward to an exciting Test series against a strong South Africa side."



"The selectors have picked a squad for the first two Tests at Lord's and Emirates Old Trafford with continuity in mind."

"It is good to get Ollie Robinson back in the mix after his recent injury. He will continue his progress by playing for the Lions against South Africa in a four-day match at Canterbury next week."

Test squad of England: Ben Stokes (Durham) (captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Test series schedule: 1st Test: August 17-21 (Lord's), 2nd Test August 25-29 (Old Trafford), 3rd Test September 8-12 (The Oval)

South Africa captured the recently concluded T20 series against England by 2-1, while the ODI series was drawn 1-1 after the final match was affected by rain. (ANI)

