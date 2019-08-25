England's Joe Denly
England's Joe Denly

England are in very good position: Joe Denly

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:45 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 25 (ANI): England batsman Joe Denly said that their chances of winning the third Ashes Test are very high as they are in a 'very good position' in the match after the conclusion of day three.
"I rate our chances very highly. There are not too many demons in the pitch. We are in a very good position. There is a lot of belief in that changing room and excitement going into tomorrow," ICC quoted Denly as saying.
England played brilliantly on day three and need 203 runs to win with seven wickets in hand. It was Denly and Joe Root's 126-run partnership which has put England in a dominating position in the match.
Both Denly and Root scored their respective half-centuries in the fourth inning. However, soon after scoring a half-century, Denly (50) was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.
In the first inning, England displayed a very dismal performance as they were bundled out on just 67 runs by the Australian bowlers.
Although he expressed disappointment over the first inning, Denly said they can win the match if they get one or two more partnerships.
"We were disappointed with the 67 and it was not good enough. But it's about showing character and fight in this second innings. We believe. If we get one or two more partnerships tomorrow, we're in with a real shout," he said.
Root (75*) and Ben Stokes (2*) will resume day four from 156/3. (ANI)

