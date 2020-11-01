England batsman James Vince returns for Sydney Sixers

Sydney [Australia], November 1 (ANI): Sydney Sixers have confirmed that England batsman James Vince will return to the club for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Vince, who was a member of England's World Cup-winning squad in 2019, will be back in magenta for the third straight season.

The captain of Hampshire in England's county cricket competition, Vince played the second half of BBL 8 as a replacement for fellow England international Joe Denly.



"We are delighted to bring James Vince back into the fold at the Sixers. James was an integral part of our winning squad and we welcome his keenness to continue his BBL journey with us," said head coach Greg Shipperd in an official statement.

"He played an important role at the top of our order and provides on field guidance to our younger players, particularly playing as a vital foil to Josh Philippe," he added.

The 29-year-old right-hander again joins fellow Englishman Tom Curran at the Sixers and veteran head coach Greg Shipperd said Vince brought a wealth of experience to his squad.

The Big Bash League will be played from December 3 this year and in the first match, Adelaide Strikers will be lock horns against Melbourne Renegades. (ANI)

