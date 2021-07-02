England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch ODI series win

London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan all scored half-centuries as England defeated Sri Lanka by eight-wicket to clinch the ODI series here at The Oval on Thursday.

Winning the toss, England skipper Eoin Morgan opted to field first and the decision paid immediate dividends as Sam Curran struck twice in only the second over of the contest, picking the scalps of Kusal Perera (0) and Avishka Fernando (2). Pathum Nissanka (5) and Charith Asalanka (3) soon followed suit as Sri Lanka found themselves reeling at 21/4.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga then put on a partnership of 65 runs before Hasaranga was dismissed by Curran. Dasun Shanaka and de Silva then built another decent stand for the Lions as Silva missed out on his first ODI century by a whisker, perishing for 91 off the bowling of David Willey (4/64).



Shanaka too missed out on his half-century, falling to Willey for 47 while trying to up the ante. One over later, Curran celebrated his first five-wicket haul across all formats with the scalp of Chamika Karunaratne (21). Binura Fernando made a handy contribution of 17 off 15 deliveries at the back end of Sri Lanka's innings before the visitors finished with 241/9. The left-arm pace duo of Curran and Willey would account for all nine wickets.

Chasing the target of 242 seemed too easy for England as opener Jason Roy (60), Joe Root(68), and Eoin Morgan(75) all scored half-centuries to steer England to an eight-wicket triumph with 42 balls to spare, and an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The third and last ODI of the series will be played on Sunday in Bristol. (ANI)

