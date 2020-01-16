England becomes first cricket team to play 500 away Tests

Port Elizabeth [South Africa], Jan 16 (ANI): England on Thursday became the first cricket team in the history of the sport to play 500 away Tests.

The side achieved the feat when they took the field to play the third Test of the ongoing four-match series against South Africa.

In 500 away Tests, England has managed to win 149 matches, while losing 182.

During the third Test, the Joe Root-led side won the toss and opted to bat first.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

South Africa's playing XI: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson

Recently, England has not found it easy in the longest format of the game, as, in 2019, they lost the Ashes urn to Australia as the series ended as 2-2 draw.

Then, the side had to suffer a 0-1 defeat in the two-match series against New Zealand in November last year.

The current series between England and South Africa is levelled at 1-1. (ANI)

