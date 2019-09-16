England bid adieu to coach Trevor Bayliss

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): England cricket team bid adieu to Trevor Bayliss with his contract as the head coach of the side coming to an end.

The team waved goodbye to the coach after the fifth and final Ashes Test, which England managed to win by 135 runs.

England Cricket's official Twitter handle shared the pictures and captioned the post as "Thank you, Trevor! Emotional goodbye for our coach in the dressing room after his final match in charge". Bayliss led England to their first 50-over World Cup triumph and under him, the team also managed to reach the finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The 56-year-old was recently appointed as the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the final Test going England's way, Ashes ended as a 2-2 draw and it is the first drawn series between England and Australia for the first time in 47 years.

The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was way back in 1972. The series was hosted by England.

Ever since the start of this century, both England and Australia have managed to win the urn five times each.

After being set a target of 399, Australia was bundled out for 263 runs in the final innings. Matthew Wade was the top-scorer for Aussies as he played a knock of 117 runs whereas Stuart Broad scalped four wickets for England.

Despite losing the Test, Australia managed to retain the Ashes as they had won the last series Down Under in the 2017/18 season.

Archer was given the Man of the Match award for scalping six wickets in the first innings of the match.

Aussie batter Steve Smith was given Australia's Man of the Series award whereas Ben Stokes was handed England's Man of the Series award.

Smith had an exceptional series with the bat as he scored 774 runs, scoring the most number of runs in a series this century.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes displayed an all-round performance, scoring 440 runs with the bat and taking eight wickets with the ball.

England will next take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and two-match Test series. (ANI)