England catch up with Australia in ICC World Test Championship on points table

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:29 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): England's victory at The Oval has helped them to level with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship at the end of their drawn five-match series.
Australia and England are now both on 56 points on the points table led by India, the only team so far to garner the maximum 120 points available in a series.
Sri Lanka and New Zealand are also ahead of The Ashes rivals with 60 points each after their two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw last month.
Points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series, like in The Ashes. England and Australia won 48 points for winning two matches each and eight each for the second Test since a draw gives teams one-thirds of the points at stake in a match.
India, who beat West Indies 2-0 in a two-match away series, will get a chance to consolidate their position when they take on South Africa in a three-match home series next month.
The ICC World Test Championship has been introduced to add context to the longest format of the game with nine teams featuring in matches which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the other teams in the championship.
The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final, which will be played in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions. (ANI)

BCCI accepts Karthik apology in show cause notice, no further...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday accepted the apology of the Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik for violating the central contract and said the matter is closed and no action will be taken.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:54 IST

WWE star Becky Lynch fined USD 10,000 for striking referee

Connecticut [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been fined USD 10,000 by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for striking a referee with a chair during her Championship Match against Sasha Banks in the Clash Of Champions on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

We can be proud of our effort, says Tim Paine after retaining Ashes

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): After retaining the Ashes, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that the team can be extremely proud of what they have achieved on English soil.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:47 IST

Roger Federer to play in Sydney, Rafael Nadal in Perth as ATP...

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): Swiss tennis player Roger Federer will begin the 2020 season in Sydney, Spanish Rafael Nadal will begin in Perth in the Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) Cup tournament, which announced the draw on Sunday (local time).

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:38 IST

Tamil Nadu Premier League under BCCI scanner for corruption allegations

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated enquiry over the alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Anti Corruption Unit's (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh confirmed on Monday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:11 IST

England bid adieu to coach Trevor Bayliss

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): England cricket team bid adieu to Trevor Bayliss with his contract as the head coach of the side coming to an end.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 08:12 IST

For the first time in 47 years, Ashes ends in draw

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): With England winning the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval, the series ended at a 2-2 scoreline, the first time in 47 years that the Men's Ashes has ended in a draw.

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:54 IST

Still learning how to get the best out of Archer, says Joe Root

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): After winning the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia by 135 runs, England skipper Joe Root praised Jofra Archer saying he is still learning how to get the best out of the pacer.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:24 IST

FC Goa defeat Guardian Angels SC by 1-0

Goa [India], Sept 15 (ANI) FC Goa Developmental Team defeated Guardian Angels SC by 1-0 in the Police Cup at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium here on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:22 IST

Fifth Ashes Test: England register 135-run victory against Australia

London [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): England registered a massive 135-run victory on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test match as Australia failed to chase a target of 399 runs here on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:14 IST

Your tenacity is admirable: PM Modi lauds Pankaj Advani

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Pankaj Advani, saying that his 'tenacity is admirable' after he clinched 22nd world title by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Myanmar.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:02 IST

Raphael Varane looks to learn from Karim Benzema's experience

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Real Madrid's Raphael Varane looks to learn from teammate Karim Benzema's experience on how to approach things at the highest level.

