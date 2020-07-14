England coach Silverwood backs Jos Buttler to come good in second Test

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Despite the low scores by Jos Buttler in the first Test against West Indies, England cricket coach Chris Silverwood has backed the right-handed batsman to live up to his indisputable talent.

West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first Test on the back of Shannon Gabriel's exceptional bowling performance. With the victory, West Indies gained a 1-0 lead over England in the three-match Test series.

"I'm not going to go down that road yet of putting Jos under pressure, because I don't think it's going to help him. So, first and foremost, we want to give Jos the best opportunity to succeed. But you're right, we have got a very, very good gloveman in Ben Foakes out there, which we're lucky to have," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

"Jos looked brilliant coming into this game, in practice and everything. He looked very good in the first innings. He just needs to go and make those big scores now, doesn't he? Which he knows as well," he added.

Buttler who scored 35 runs in the first innings failed miserably in the second innings as he scored nine runs. The right-handed batsman who came into bat at number 7 in the second innings had his stay at the crease for just 13 balls.

"From our point of view it's just making sure that he feels confident in the environment he's in. We'll give him the best chance to succeed really. The rest of it is, he has a good day out, gets some runs, hopefully the rest will be history - he'll go on from there," said Silverwood.

The second Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16. (ANI)

