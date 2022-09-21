England Cricket Board announces Ashes schedule

London [UK], September 21 (ANI): England have announced a jam-packed home schedule for the summer of 2023, in addition to a five-match Ashes series against Australia and a single Test match against Ireland.

A one-off Test match against Ireland will be played at Lord's from June 1 to June 4 to kick off Ben Stokes' team's summer.

The five-match Test series against Australia will then command their focus, with England attempting to reclaim the Ashes following their 0-4 loss in Australia in 2021-2022.

The Test matches for the men's Ashes will be held at Edgbaston, Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford, and The Oval between June 16 and July 31.

The men's England team will also play four 20-over games and four 50-over games in an ODI and a T20I series against New Zealand. August 30 through September 15 are the scheduled dates for the series versus New Zealand.

As England ramp up their preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India, they will also play a three-match One-Day International series against Ireland from September 20 to 26.

Here's a quick look at England's home schedule for 2023:

Thursday June 1-Sunday June 4: One-off Test Match, England Men v Ireland Men, Lord's

Men's Ashes Series

Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st Test, Edgbaston

Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd Test, Lords

Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd Test, Headingley

Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th Test, Emirates Old Trafford



Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th Test, The Kia Oval

T20I series vs New Zealand

Wednesday August 30: 1st T20I, England v New Zealand, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Friday September 1: 2nd T20I, England v New Zealand, Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday September 3: 3rd T20I, England v New Zealand, Edgbaston

Tuesday September 5: 4th T20I, England v New Zealand, Trent Bridge

ODI series vs New Zealand

Friday September 8: 1st ODI, England v New Zealand, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday September 10: 2nd ODI, England v New Zealand, The Ageas Bowl

Wednesday September 13: 3rd ODI, England v New Zealand, Kia Oval

Friday September 15: 4th ODI, England v New Zealand, Lord's

ODI series v Ireland

Wednesday September 20: 1st ODI, England v Ireland, Headingley

Saturday September 23: 2nd ODI, England v Ireland, Trent Bridge

Tuesday September 26: 3rd ODI, England v Ireland, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. (ANI)

