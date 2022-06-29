England cricketer Danielle Wyatt's post on 'little mate' Arjun Tendulkar goes viral

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): England women's cricket star Danielle Wyatt was seen sharing a meal with fast-bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, at a restaurant in London.

Wyatt on Tuesday took to her social media account to share a picture of Arjun Tendulkar. The post has now gone viral.





"Good to see my little mate for a Nandos yesterday," Wyatt wrote as the caption.

Wyatt, a member of the England women's cricket team, has retired from the Test format and plays just white-ball games for England. She last represented her country in an international game in April.

Arjun, recently, was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL). However, in an unfortunate event, the five-time IPL champions made an early exit from the tournament, and Arjun didn't get an opportunity to be part of the playing eleven this season. (ANI)

