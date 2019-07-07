England cricketers take time out for Wimbledon

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:32 IST

India have better chance of winning World Cup: Dimuth Karunaratne

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Out of the four teams -- Australia, India, England, and New Zealand -- who have entered the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India has the better chance of winning the title, feels Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.