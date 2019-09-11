Sam Curran (L) and Chris Woakes (R)
England drop Jason Roy, Craig Overton in final Ashes Test

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:21 IST

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): England Cricket on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the final Ashes Test against Australia. The team has two changes in the playing eleven that played in the last match.
Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have been named in the team as Jason Roy and Craig Overton missed out from the eleven that played the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batsman due to a shoulder injury.
Australia have retained the Ashes after victory in Manchester gave them an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.
England team for fifth Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
The final Ashes Test will be played at The Oval from September 12. (ANI)

