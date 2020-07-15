England drop Joe Denly for 2nd Test as Joe Root returns from paternity leave

Manchester [UK], July 15 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, England skipper Joe Root, who returned from paternity leave after missing the first game, on Wednesday said Joe Denly will miss the game as he failed to convert opportunities.

England are trailing by 1-0 in the three-match series as they lost the opening, under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

England have yet to confirm their match-day squad, with all 21 players obliged to remain within the team environment due to the bio-secure arrangements for the series.

The right-handed batsman Denly just scored 18 and 29 runs in the inaugural game of the series.

"Joe is someone that's done a fantastic job for us over a period of time, and I think he'll be just as frustrated as anyone that he's not managed to quite convert those opportunities," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

"But certainly the door's not closed. He's been a big part of our squad for some time now. He gets if he gets an opportunity to come back again, then I'm sure he'll be desperate to take it," he added.

The second Test match between England and West Indies will be played at the Old Trafford from Thursday, July 16. (ANI)

