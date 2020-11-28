England footballer Kane shows off batting skills, Kohli says can consider as RCB counter-attacker

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): England footballer and Tottenham forward Harry Kane on Friday shared a video to showcase his skills with a cricket bat and demonstrate how well he can play the shortest format of the game.

In the video, Kane can be seen power hitting the ball with utmost perfection. Kane, who has scored seven goals in the ongoing Premier League, asked Indian skipper Virat Kohli if he stands a chance to find a place in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for next year's IPL.

"Got a match-winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli ??" Kane tweeted.



Kohli, who is currently in Sydney for the Australian tour, responded to Kane's query and said that RCB can rope him as a counter-attacking batsman.

"Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter-attacking batsman," Kohli tweeted.



Under Kohli's captaincy since 2013, RCB have made the playoffs three times in eight seasons but the side from Banglore has failed to clinch the IPL trophy. In the 13th edition of IPL, RCB bowed out from the tournament after losing to SRH in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will next lock horns with Chelsea on Sunday. (ANI)

