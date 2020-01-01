England have to drop either Broad or Anderson to win: Kevin Pietersen

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test between England and South Africa, former Three Lions' batsman Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday said that the side needs to drop either Stuart Broad or James Anderson if they want to level the series.

"England HAVE TO drop either Broad or Anderson for Newlands & play another batter if they want to win," Pietersen tweeted.



South Africa had defeated England by 107 runs in the first Test to earn their maiden points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

After the match, Three Lions' coach Chris Silverwood said that the side would not be afraid of taking big decisions if it came down to it.

Sam Curran was the pick of England bowlers in the first innings while Jofra Archer took a five-wicket haul in the second innings. So, this may force the side to consider dropping Broad or Anderson to play an extra spinner in the next match.

"In Jimmy and Stuart we have a wealth of experience and we would be really stupid not to take that into consideration for every game. It would be naive of us not to do that," ESPN Cricinfo had quoted Silverwood as saying.

"But equally you do want your youngsters to come through and if we are going to make room for a spinner then we have got to have a look at that. We have to look at which seamers will be right for that particular pitch and choose from there. If there is a big decision to be made, we're not afraid to make it," he added.

England will take on South Africa in the second Test from January 3-7 at Cape Town. (ANI)

