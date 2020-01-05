England in commanding position against South Africa in Cape Town Test

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 5 (ANI): England ended the third day in a commanding position as they gained a 264-run lead over South Africa in the second Test match at Newlands here on Sunday.

Resuming their first innings from 215/8, South Africa began poorly as Kagiso Rabada was sent back to the pavilion on the very first ball of the day by James Anderson.

Soon after, Anrich Nortje was dismissed by Anderson, which ended South Africa's first innings at 223.

England, who gained a 46-run lead, got off to a decent start in the second innings.

Rabada handed South Africa their first breakthrough as he got hold of Zak Crawley, who scored 25 runs.

Opener Dom Sibley was then joined by Joe Denly. Both the batsmen stitched a 73-run partnership before Denly (31) was caught by Dwaine Pretorius off Nortje's delivery.

Joe Root was the next batsman and played cautiously with Sibley, who went on to score his maiden Test half-century. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking and took England's lead to more than 250 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius provided South Africa with the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed the dangerous Root (61). Dom Bess then came out to bat but was sent back to the pavilion in the next over on a duck by Nortje.

Sibley is unbeaten at 85 and England will resume their second innings at 218/4 on Monday. (ANI)

