England Lions announce coaching team for UAE training camp; Ian Bell, Graeme Swann among members

London [UK], November 4 (ANI): England Lions, the second-tier team representing the country announced the coaching team for its UAE training camp on Friday, with former batter Ian Bell and Jim Troughton (Surrey) leading the batting, Jon Lewis and Neil Killeen (Durham) taking the pace bowlers, Min Patel (Kent) being in charge of spin bowling and Paul Tweddle (Somerset) being the fielding and wicket-keeping coach.

Graeme Swann will also form part of the coaching team for the first week of the camp as a mentor to support player development.

With the exception of Bell and Swann, who are consultants, and Jon Lewis, who is the ECB Elite Pace Bowling Coach, the coaching staff is seconded from the First-Class Counties.

Mo Bobat, ECB Performance Director, will lead the travelling group.

Bobat said said in a statement by the board: "It is a really exciting staff team for a trip that I think will be of huge benefit to all of our players. There's a wide range of experience to call upon, from across the game, and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone come together this weekend."



"I would like to say a huge thanks to the First-Class Counties who have been incredibly helpful in allowing us to second their coaches and support staff. I think appointments such as this are doubly beneficial in that the coaches and staff themselves can take learning from the experiences back into the English domestic game."

"In Ian Bell and Graeme Swann, we have two people with so much international experience, it is brilliant to have them as part of the group, and I know everyone will be looking forward to working with them. When you add to that the likes of James Anderson and Jofra Archer, who will be out in the UAE with us preparing and training, it's sure to be a fantastic learning opportunity for the Lions players," he concluded.

England Lions will depart this weekend. England Men will travel to Abu Dhabi on November 18 and will play a three-day practice match against England Lions from November 23-25.

England Lions Training Group: Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Sam Conners (Derbyshire), Sam Cook (Essex)

Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Tom Haines (Sussex), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Pace Bowler Rehab: Jofra Archer (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham, 11-27 November).

Test Player Preparation: James Anderson (Lancashire, 6-19 November), Jamie Overton (Surrey, 6-19 November), Ollie Robinson (Sussex, 11-19 November), Jack Leach (Somerset, 11-19 November), Will Jacks (Surrey, 11-19 November). (ANI)

