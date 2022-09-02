England name 19-player squad for seven-match T20I series against Pakistan

London [UK], September 2 (ANI): England Men's selection panel on Friday named a squad of 19 players for the seven-match T20I tour of Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi.

The touring party will fly to Pakistan on 14 September.

Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.



England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005. Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined alongside Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood.

Jos Buttler is currently sidelined with a calf injury, meaning Moeen Ali will lead the side for England's preparatory tour to Pakistan, where they will play Babar Azam's side in seven T20Is.

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will, Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, and Mark Wood. (ANI)

