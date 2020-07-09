England name 24-man training group for Ireland series

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): England National Cricket Selectors on Thursday picked a 24-member 'behind-closed-doors training group' for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland.

The group will go into camp at the Ageas Bowl on July 16 with the three-match ODI series against Ireland set to start on July 30. Pat Brown (back), Chris Jordan (right arm) and Dawid Malan (right calf) were not considered for selection due to injury.

The group, along with a separate white-ball management team, will live, prepare and train on-site at the Ageas Bowl. Two intra-group warm-up matches will take place on July 21 and July 24. A final England squad for the Ireland series, plus a number of reserves, will be named at a later date.

Behind-Closed-Doors ODI Training Group: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.

National Selector Ed Smith said they have a "real depth" in the squad and look forward to hosting Ireland for the series.

"Even with several multi-format players unavailable for the Ireland ODIs due to their Test commitments, there is real depth to England's white ball-playing talent," Smith said in a statement.

"Again, everyone at England cricket would like to thank all the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players in the lead up to the behind-closed-doors training camp. We now look forward to hosting Ireland and continuing to develop our white ball strength in depth," he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also confirmed the white-ball coaching team for the series.

England Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood will assume the Head Coach role for the three-match series. He will be supported by Marcus Trescothick as batting coach, who has been seconded from Somerset. England Young Lions Coach Jon Lewis will be the Pace Bowling Coach and is supported by Neil Killeen from Durham.

Former Durham Head Coach and former Sri Lanka Batting Coach Jon Lewis will join the coaching set-up as Batting Coach working alongside Trescothick. Former South African left-arm spinner Claude Henderson has been appointed Spin Bowling Coach and former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.

The second and third ODI will be played on August 1 and 4. (ANI)

