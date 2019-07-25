England nightwatchman Jack Leach misses out on maiden Test hundred

England's Jack Leach after missing out on maiden Test ton
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:21 IST

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): A day after playing the role of nightwatchman, England left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Thursday missed out on registering his maiden Test hundred against Ireland at the Lord's.
The 28-year-old, who was sent to play an over on day one before the stumps, played a knock of 92 runs from 162 balls. His innings saw 16 boundaries before Ireland pacer Tim Murtagh dismissed Leach, who was caught by Mark Adair at slip.
The day one saw Ireland's dreamy performance as they bundle out England for 85 in the one-off Test. England bowlers gave a tough fight in return but the visitors managed to score 207 runs before the day witnessed the loss of 20 wickets.
England sent Leach along with opener Rory Burns to play one over of their second innings before the stumps were drawn. On day two Leach and Jason Roy stitched a strong 145-run partnership for the second wicket. Both Leach (92) and Roy (72) completed their first-ever Test fifty but missed to convert it into centuries.
England's second innings is currently underway with the hosts at 303 for the loss of nine wickets. (ANI)

