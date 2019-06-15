England skipper Eoin Morgan
England skipper Eoin Morgan

England not in panic situation, says Eoin Morgan

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:50 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 15 (ANI): Skipper Eoin Morgan has stated that England is not in a panic situation as the injuries sustained by him and Jason Roy were not that serious. Morgan and Roy left the field due to discomfort during the match against West Indies in the ICC Men's World Cup on Friday.
"I think we are not at panic stations or anything yet. I think when any two players go down it is a little bit of a worry. We will just see how we get on in the next 48 hours and go from there," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Eoin Morgan as saying.
England's opener Jason Roy left the field in the 8th over of the West Indies inning and did not come to bat due to strain in his hamstring. Morgan said that Roy will undergo a scan on Saturday and will take two days for an update about his injury.
"I don't know how he will pull up tomorrow. He had a tight hamstring so he will go for a scan tomorrow and probably it will take 48 hours before we have the results and stuff," Morgan said.
Talking about Joe Root, the highest run-getter in the tournament, Morgan said that he is the glue that holds everything together.
"I think he is now the highest run scorer in the tournament. He has scored two hundred. He is such an important player for us. He is the glue that holds everything together and probably a side of his batting that has got better over the last two or three years that people have not seen a lot of, his expansive game," he added.

The 32-year-old on his back spasm said that it happens to him and it takes a few days to settle down.
"I have had back spasms before. We think it is another back spasm. It normally takes a few days to settle down. We will know more in the next 24 hours, see how I pull up tomorrow," Morgan said.
England defeated West Indies by eight wickets on Friday and will next play against Afghanistan on July 18 at Old Trafford. (ANI)

