England opt for same 12-man squad for third Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday opted to stay with the same 12-man squad for the third Ashes Test match.

The same team means pacer James Anderson is will not be featuring in the third Test match.

ECB said that Anderson is making progress from his injured right calf and will be assessed before the selection of fourth Ashes Test match.

Jofra Archer made his Test debut in the second Ashes Test and displayed a brilliant form as he took five wickets in the match. However, the second Ashes Test ended in a draw.

Australia are still on a 1-0 lead in the Ashes as they registered a massive 251-run victory in the first Ashes Test.

The third Ashes Test will commence from August 22.

Squad: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

