England pacer Brydon Carse ruled out of 3rd ODI against South Africa due to toe injury

Manchester [UK], July 23 (ANI): England pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the third ODI against South Africa to be played on Sunday at Headingley in Leeds due to sustaining a toe injury.

"Brydon Carse will miss Sunday's third Royal London ODI in Leeds after suffering an injured right big toe during the series opener at Chester-le-Street. Carse left the squad on Saturday morning and will be further assessed over the next week," England cricket took to Twitter to announce the news.

Carse who made his debut against Pakistan last July left the English squad on Saturday and will be further assessed over the coming week.

Carse, 26, is the latest in a long line of England fast bowlers to sustain an injury lay-off.

Talking about the second ODI, England's bowling attack led from the front by spinner Adil Rashid's destructive spell helped the Three Lions to gain a 118-run win over South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at Manchester on Friday.

Sam Curran was awarded man of the match for his performance against South Africa. Curran had an explosive knock with the bat scoring 35 runs off 18 balls with a strike rate of almost 200. He also scalped the wicket of David Miller in the two overs that he bowled.

With this, England has levelled the series 1-1.

In this 29-overs per side rain-hit match, England were bowled out for 201 in the first innings. The Proteas put up a strong show with the ball. Bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ran through the English top order, taking 4/36. Liam Livingstone (38) and Sam Curran (35) were the most important contributors to the hosts with the willow and were involved in a match-saving partnership of 43 runs.

In chase of 202, South Africa never looked like a threat, with Reece Topley and David Willey demolishing their top order. Only Heinrich Klaasen (33) could pull off a decent inning for Proteas. Adil Rashid cleaned up the tail and bundled out the visitors for just 83 runs, sealing a series-levelling win for his side with a brilliant 3/29. (ANI)

England began the ODI series with a 62-run defeat on Ben Stokes's farewell but made a stupendous comeback in the second match to force a decider against South Africa. (ANI)