England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 and WI Test series

Bridgetown [Barbados], March 18 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood who was supposed to represent newly bought franchise Lucknow Super Giants in IPL this season has a right elbow injury, according to reports. The 32-year-old pacer has been ruled out of the remainder ongoing Test series against West Indies.



Mark Wood started struggling with the injury on the third day of the first Test in Antigua. The scans have confirmed a problem and he will return home next week.

A big blow for Lucknow Super Giants as new entrants had paid Rs 7.50 crore for Wood at the IPL auction while England will decide later if a replacement will be called up for the third Test, which takes place in Grenada from March 24. (ANI)

