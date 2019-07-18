England prepared for Women's Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England team says they are prepared for the only-Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

England Cricket in a tweet shared the pictures of players at practice session, saying, "Preparation complete". Women's Ashes consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20 Internationals. England trail Australia by six points following three ODIs in the multi-format series. With four points on offer for the Test, England can still turn around the tables.

Following is the squad: Heather Knight (c), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Taylor (wk).

Women's Ashes is a point-based series and the team which earns the most points at the end of the series will clinch the trophy. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes as they won it in the backyard of England in 2015 and then retained the trophy in Australia in 2017.

A team will be entitled to earn two points on winning an ODI or T20I. If the match is tied or abandoned, both the teams will receive a point each. The only Test consists of four points to grab, however, in case there is a draw, the teams will get two points each. (ANI)