England women cricketers at practice session (Photo/England Cricket Twitter)
England women cricketers at practice session (Photo/England Cricket Twitter)

England prepared for Women's Ashes Test

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:57 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England team says they are prepared for the only-Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.
England Cricket in a tweet shared the pictures of players at practice session, saying, "Preparation complete".Women's Ashes consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20 Internationals. England trail Australia by six points following three ODIs in the multi-format series. With four points on offer for the Test, England can still turn around the tables.
Following is the squad: Heather Knight (c), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Taylor (wk).
Women's Ashes is a point-based series and the team which earns the most points at the end of the series will clinch the trophy. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes as they won it in the backyard of England in 2015 and then retained the trophy in Australia in 2017.
A team will be entitled to earn two points on winning an ODI or T20I. If the match is tied or abandoned, both the teams will receive a point each. The only Test consists of four points to grab, however, in case there is a draw, the teams will get two points each. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:05 IST

India batswoman Smriti Mandhana turns 23

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:40 IST

We don't feel cheated, says Trent Boult on England decalred as...

Auckland [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Thursday said that the team does not feel cheated with England decalred as ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:03 IST

Juventus confirms signing Matthijs De Ligt

Turin [Italy], July 18 (ANI): Italian football club Juventus FC on Thursday confirmed signing of Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax FC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:00 IST

Khulna Titans sign Shane Watson for upcoming edition of BPL

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Bangladesh Premier League's side Khulna Titans on Thursday announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Boult, Sodhi, Santner return to Auckland after Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand players Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner on Thursday returned to Auckland following the conclussion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Let's get some red ball practice in: Jason Roy on Test call-up

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday expressed excitement after he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Jimmy Neesham pays tribute to his high school cricket coach

Wellington [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Thursday paid tribute to his high school cricket coach, David Gordon, who had passed away on July 14 due to heart failure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:51 IST

There has never been any doubt on Jason Roy's talent: Ed Smith

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): After giving opening batsman Jason Roy his debut call-up to England's Test side, national selector Ed Smith lauded the player, saying there has never been any doubt on Roy's talent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:20 IST

P T Usha nominated for IAAF Veteran Pin

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha has been nominated for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Veteran Pin.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:58 IST

New CAC to be formed for appointment of Indian cricket team's head coach

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): With the term of national Men's Cricket Team head coach, Ravi Shastri, coming to a close after the conclusion of the West Indies series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started to look for a candidate.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:39 IST

Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams to compete at US Open

Florida [US], July 18 (ANI): Defending champion Naomi Osaka and runner-up Serena Williams are among the 13 Grand Slam winners to compete at the US Open, beginning August 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:17 IST

Australia A win opening T20 against England Women's Academy

Somerset [UK], July 18 (ANI): Australia A secured a 20-run win over England Women's Academy in the opening T20 match at Millfield School on Thursday.

Read More
iocl