England skipper Jos Buttler reveals the "key to power-hitting"

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 28 (ANI): England batter and white-ball skipper Jos Buttler revealed the key to power-hitting, something that is admired by fans across the world and is an important part of his batting style.

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh starting from Wednesday onwards, Buttler held a Q/A session, in which he answered some questions given by the fans.

"Main key to power-hitting is finding a stable base, seeing the connection you get on the ball, finding that sweet spot on your bat, which comes from watching the ball hard. Also, find a repeatable, consistent swing to allow yourself to hit with the middle of your bat as much as you can," said Buttler in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of England Cricket on being asked about the key to his power-hitting abilities.

Buttler's "key" to power-hitting has really worked in his favour and there are statistics to prove it. He is the tenth-highest six-hitter in international cricket, having hit 297 sixes in his international career which is still going on strongly after 11 years.

The highest six hitter in international cricket is West Indies legend Chris Gayle (553 sixes), followed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (523 sixes), former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476 sixes), former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (398 sixes) and his teammate Martin Guptill (383 sixes).



Buttler is the second-highest six-hitter of all time for England, behind former skipper Eoin Morgan, who hit 346 sixes.

The batter has registered 156 sixes in ODIs, which is the 13th highest by any player in the format and second highest by an England player, with Eoin Morgan (220 sixes) above him. The highest six-hitter overall in ODIs is Shahid Afridi (351 sixes).

Buttler also has 108 sixes in T20I cricket, the ninth-highest in the format. Over here, Morgan once again tops the charts for England, with 120 sixes. The highest six-hitter in T20I cricket is Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (182 sixes).

Buttler also has a great strike rate of 118.09 in ODIs, at which he has scored 4,536 runs in 162 matches at an average of 41.61, with 11 tons and 23 centuries. He also boasts of a healthy SR of 144.23 in T20Is, at which he has scored 2,602 runs in 103 matches at an average of 34.69, with one century and 19 fifties.

Buttler will be seen in action during the ODI series against Bangladesh.

England ODI squad for the series: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

