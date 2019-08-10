England spinner Adil Rashid
England spinner Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid ruled out of domestic season

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:08 IST

London [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): England leg spinner Adil Rashid was ruled out of the rest of the domestic season due to a shoulder injury.
Rashid said he is confident of regaining fitness before the winter season as he has two months in his hand.
"I'm very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter. I've got two months now to get myself fully fit and it's as simple as that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.
Rashid was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning team which concluded recently. He scalped 11 wickets in the same number of matches in the tournament.
The 31-year-old played every game for England in the World Cup but, needed an injection to manage the pain.
"The aim was to come back after the World Cup and play for Yorkshire. I enjoy playing for Yorkshire, but it just wasn't meant to be. I've had a shoulder problem for a little while and I got through the World Cup with an injection. Obviously, as time has gone on the injection has worn out and, after the World Cup, I started feeling a bit of a pinch in my shoulder," Rashid said.
Rashid played 99 ODIs for England and bagged 143 wickets. In Test cricket, he played 19 matches and took 60 wickets, while in the shortest format of game he had 36 wickets in 37 matches.
"I've played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I've suffered an injury to my shoulder," Rashid said.
He will now attend an intense rehabilitation and rest over the next six to seven weeks, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson.
"We believe intense rehabilitation and rest will be sufficient over the next six to seven weeks. He might need further treatment ahead of the winter if this persists. That will be decided in due course," the ECB spokesperson said.
Earlier, Rashid withdrew his name from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast due to his shoulder injury and declared himself unfit for a game against Worcestershire, due to the worsening of the condition of his shoulder. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:00 IST

Bangladesh's all-rounder Rumana Ahmed out of T20 World Cup qualifier

Dubai [UAE], Aug 10 (ANI): Bangladesh women's cricket team suffered a blow ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 as their all-rounder player Rumana Ahmed has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 09:22 IST

Premier League: Liverpool thrash Norwich City 4-1 in opening encounter

Liverpool [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Liverpool registered a 4-1 win against Norwich City in the opening game of the Premier League here at Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:20 IST

David Silva to captain Manchester City, confirms Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that David Silva will be the club's new captain, filling the vacant spot left by Vincent Kompany.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:11 IST

Pochettino believes new arrivals will bring 'good energy' to Tottenham

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his satisfaction over the squad saying that the new arrivals will bring good energy and help them achieve things they want.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:56 IST

Suresh Raina undergoes knee surgery

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India batsman Suresh Raina on Friday underwent a knee surgery which will require four to six weeks of rehab for recovery.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:53 IST

Lucas Moura signs contract extension at Tottenham

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Lucas Moura on Friday signed a new contract with Tottenham, which will extend his stay at the club until 2024.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:50 IST

Aritz Aduriz to retire at the end of season

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz has said that he will retire from the game at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:43 IST

Jofra Archer, Jack Leach find spot in England's second Ashes Test squad

London [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday named Jofra Archer and Jack Leach in the 12-man squad which will take on Australia for the second Ashes Test.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:29 IST

India bags 8 medals in Asian schoolboy Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Indian junior boxers bagged eight medals including two gold medals in the Asian schoolboy Boxing Championships held in Kuwait, finishing as the second-best team in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:25 IST

Great feeling of relief when transfer window closes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that it is a great feeling of relief when the transfer window closes and is satisfied despite the club completed just three signings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:34 IST

Arthur wants Neymar to join Barcelona

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Barcelona midfielder Arthur has said that he wants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Neymar to come back to Camp Nou.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:25 IST

Ilkay Gundogan signs new contract at Manchester City

Manchester [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Ilkay Gundogan on Friday signed a new contract at Manchester United which will extend his stay at the club until 2023.

Read More
iocl