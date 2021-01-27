England spinner Jack Leach extends contract with Somerset until 2024

Somerset [UK] January 27 (ANI): England spinner Jack Leach has signed a two-year contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club which will see him play until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Jack, who recently excelled in England's Test series win over Sri Lanka, successfully progressed through the Somerset Age Group Pathway before making his debut for the County against South Africa in 2012.

Since that day, the left-arm bowler has gone on to take over 240 wickets for the Club, and his consistently outstanding performances for Somerset have seen him receive recognition at the international level.

Following the recent series, Jack now has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches at an average of 30.50 and has become England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka.

"I am very excited to have signed an extension with Somerset. It is a proud day for me and my family," said Jack in an official statement.



"I would like to thank Andy Hurry, Jason Kerr, all the coaches, the staff and my teammates for their support. I would also like to thank the members and fans," he added.

Jack, who had gone wicketless in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka, picked four in the second essay as the hosts collapsed at 128.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "To put it in simple terms, Jack Leach is an outstanding cricketer. Not only is he a bowler of the very highest calibre, he is also exactly the kind of character you want in your team environment.

"His drive and determination to succeed are second to none and his will to win is unquestionable. We all saw that in his performance with the bat at Headingley in the last Ashes series," he further said.

"What people do not see is the amount of hard work that he puts in behind the scenes. His training ethic is exemplary, and he is always willing to go that extra mile to help the younger players within the squad," Hurry added.

The left-arm spinner Jack will now be seen in action against India in the Test series. England will be quarantined for six days in the team hotel after arriving in Chennai on Wednesday. Ben Stokes, Rory Burns had Jofra Archer has already arrived in Chennai and they have begun their quarantine period. (ANI)

