England to tour Sri Lanka in March next year

Dubai [UAE], Oct 25 (ANI): England cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in March next year.

The tour is scheduled to begin with a three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Katunayake on March 7 followed by a second warm-up game which will be a four-day first-class fixture commencing on March 12, International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The first Test match between England and Sri Lanka will begin from March 19 at the old Sri Lankan fortress in Galle.

Interestingly, during their last tour to Sri Lanka in 2018, England had white-washed the hosts in a three-match Test series. (ANI)

