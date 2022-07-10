England win toss against India in final T20I, opt to bat first

Nottingham [UK], July 10 (ANI): England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final T20I match of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Team India has already sealed the series 2-0. The side has dominated the English team with their aggressive batting and tight bowling in the previous two games. The hard-hitting batting unit under the new leadership of skipper Jos Buttler has failed to fire in the series. They will be stepping on the field today with the intention to win the match and save themselves from a clean sweep in their own territory.

For England, bowler Reece Topley and batter Phil Salt are in the squad, replacing Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran. In the Indian squad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in, replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.



England captain Jos Buttler said at the toss, "We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Bishnoi, Avesh, Umran and Shreays are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence."

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi (ANI)

