England women gear up for Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England cricketers are all geared up for the only Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Women's Ashes consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20 Internationals. England trail Australia by six points following three ODIs in the multi-format series. With four points on offer for the Test, England can still turn around the tables.

Batter Tamsin Beaumont, who was named as one of the five Cricketers of the Year by Wisden, in an Instagram post said she loves getting into the whites. She also added that she ironed her jersey for the longest format.

"Not many better settings for a cricket ground! Great Test Match prep for us last week at Millfield School. Always love getting the whites back on for the purest form of the game!" she said.



"Probably the tidiest my spot has ever looked! Even ironed the whites tonight!" Beaumont added.



Pacer Katherine Brunt wrote that it a rare opportunity to play cricket in its purist form.

"A rare opportunity to play the game in its purist form...tomorrow we get to relish every moment," Brunt said.



Wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor said that she cannot wait to take the field with her teammates.

"Can't wait to walk onto the field with these girls tomorrow....," Taylor said.



All-rounder Natatlie Sciver shared a couple of pictures with teammate Laura Marsh and with the entire squad, asking users to caption it.



Following is the squad: Heather Knight (c), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Taylor (wk).

Women's Ashes is a point-based series and the team which earns the most points at the end of the series will clinch the trophy. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes as they won it in the backyard of England in 2015 and then retained the trophy in Australia in 2017.

A team will be entitled to earn two points on winning an ODI or T20I. If the match is tied or abandoned, both the teams will receive a point each. The only Test consists of four points to grab, however, in case there is a draw, the teams will get two points each. (ANI)

