England women's Test squad
England women's Test squad

England women gear up for Ashes Test

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:57 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England cricketers are all geared up for the only Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.
Women's Ashes consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20 Internationals. England trail Australia by six points following three ODIs in the multi-format series. With four points on offer for the Test, England can still turn around the tables.
Batter Tamsin Beaumont, who was named as one of the five Cricketers of the Year by Wisden, in an Instagram post said she loves getting into the whites. She also added that she ironed her jersey for the longest format.
"Not many better settings for a cricket ground! Great Test Match prep for us last week at Millfield School. Always love getting the whites back on for the purest form of the game!" she said.

"Probably the tidiest my spot has ever looked! Even ironed the whites tonight!" Beaumont added.

Pacer Katherine Brunt wrote that it a rare opportunity to play cricket in its purist form.
"A rare opportunity to play the game in its purist form...tomorrow we get to relish every moment," Brunt said.

Wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor said that she cannot wait to take the field with her teammates.
"Can't wait to walk onto the field with these girls tomorrow....," Taylor said.

All-rounder Natatlie Sciver shared a couple of pictures with teammate Laura Marsh and with the entire squad, asking users to caption it.

Following is the squad: Heather Knight (c), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Sarah Taylor (wk).
Women's Ashes is a point-based series and the team which earns the most points at the end of the series will clinch the trophy. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes as they won it in the backyard of England in 2015 and then retained the trophy in Australia in 2017.
A team will be entitled to earn two points on winning an ODI or T20I. If the match is tied or abandoned, both the teams will receive a point each. The only Test consists of four points to grab, however, in case there is a draw, the teams will get two points each. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:17 IST

Australia A win opening T20 against England Women's Academy

Somerset [UK], July 18 (ANI): Australia A secured a 20-run win over England Women's Academy in the opening T20 match at Millfield School on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:56 IST

Kerela Blasters sign Senegalese player Moustapha Gning

Kochi (Kerela) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerela Blasters have signed Senegalese midfielder Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:10 IST

Durand Cup to begin from August 2 in Kolkata

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): The 129th edition of the Durand Cup will begin from August 2 in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club taking on each other at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:54 IST

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants PCB to appoint long-term captains

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): After stepping down as the chief-selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq advocated the need for appointing long-term captains, saying switching captains series-by-series is not a feasible option.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:38 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket likely to make changes to team's coaching staff

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to make changes to the national team's coaching staff after the conclusion of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:08 IST

CTTF chairman hails Indian table tennis players

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) chairman Alan Ransome praised India's table tennis players and is expecting good results from the Indian players in the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, hosted by India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:42 IST

Sebastien Haller signs five-year contract with West Ham United

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Sebastien Haller made a move from Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham United after he signed a five-year deal with the club on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:51 IST

Sheffield Wednesday unhappy with Steve Bruce's appointment by...

Sheffield [UK], July 17 (ANI): Soon after Newcastle United announced Steve Bruce's appointment as head coach, the 58-year old's previous club Sheffield Wednesday expressed dissent while adding that they are taking legal advice on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:00 IST

Difficult for Bayern Munich to win CL without new signings:...

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): It will be difficult for his club to win the Champions League without new signings, says Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Jason Roy to make Test debut as England announce squad to play...

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): England's Jason Roy is set to make his Test debut as he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:13 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: India drawn with Asian Champions Qatar,...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday said the national team has been drawn into a very tough group, referring to Asian Champions Qatar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:52 IST

Tayla Vlaeminck is going to be a real threat: Alyssa Healy

Melbourne [Australia], July 17 (ANI): Australia's Alyssa Healy is confident of Tayla Vlaeminck making a brilliant Test debut as she said that the 20-year old is going to be a 'real threat' when her side will face England for a one-off Test match on Thursday.

Read More
iocl