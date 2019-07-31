England's Ashes jersey numbers confirmed

England Test skipper Joe Root (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter)
London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Jersey numbers to be worn by England men's cricket team in the Ashes Test series has been confirmed by its national governing body on Wednesday.
The name and number on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players. Cricketers have been wearing names and numbers on their limited-overs and domestic cricket shirts for a long.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the numbers that its players will wear in the forthcoming Ashes, beginning August 1.
Moeen Ali- 18, James Anderson- 9, Jofra Archer- 22, Jonny Bairstow- 51, Stuart Broad- 8, Rory Burns- 27, Jos Buttler- 63, Sam Curran- 58, Joe Denly- 24, Joe Root- 66, Jason Roy- 20, Ben Stokes- 55, Olly Stone- 26, Chris Woakes- 19.
England and Australia will be the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142 year history of Test cricket.
The teams will compete in the first of the five Ashes Test series on August 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. (ANI)

