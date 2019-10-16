England's Jenny Gunn retires from international cricket

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): England all-rounder Jenny Gunn has announced her retirement from international cricket on Tuesday.

Gunn has made 259 appearances for her country, winning three World Cups and five Ashes series. She leaves with 204 wickets and 2702 runs under her name across all formats.

Only Charlotte Edwards (with 309) has represented England women more than Gunn, who made her debut in 2004.

Gunn said: "I have made one of the hardest decisions and decided the time has come to retire from international cricket. I started as a young kid playing the game I loved for fun and I could only dream of becoming a professional cricketer."

"I'm so grateful for the support throughout my career and I couldn't have done it without my friends. But most of all, I couldn't have done it without my family, all of whom have been there for me every step of the way," she added.

The right-arm pacer was a member of the English side that won the inaugural Women's World T20 in 2009 and also featured in her country's Women's World Cup-winning campaign that same year.

Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said: "Jenny has been the most tremendous servant to England Women's cricket throughout the 15 years she has played for England."

"Very few international cricketers have carried themselves with so much humility and shown such care for her team-mates as Jenny. She will be very missed by players and staff alike," she added. (ANI)

