England batsman Joe Denly
England's Joe Denly to miss remaining T20Is against New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:32 IST

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Joe Denly will miss the remaining matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
The Kent batsman sustained an injury during a practice session on Thursday. His scan results showed that he sustained ligament damage to his right ankle.
"He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be assessed ahead of the two-match Test series against the Kiwis," the ECB said in an official statement.
England has opted for not naming a replacement for the remaining matches in the T20I series.
In the first T20I between England and New Zealand on Friday at Christchurch, the visitors defeated the hosts by seven wickets as James Vince played a 59-run knock for England during the chase of 154 runs.
In the end, skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings ensured England's victory by seven wickets and with nine balls to spare.
Morgan and Billings remained unbeaten on 34 and 14 respectively.
Earlier, Ross Taylor's knock of 44 runs enabled New Zealand to put up a score of 153/5 in the allotted twenty overs after being put in to bat.
England and New Zealand will next play in the second T20I on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

