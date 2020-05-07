England's Physical Disability cricket squad pledges to run a marathon a day for charity

London [UK], May 7 (ANI): As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, England's Physical Disability (PD) cricket squad has aimed to complete a marathon a day in a bid to help raise funds for the Lord's Taverners.

During the initiative named 2.6 Challenge, the squad will look to complete 26 miles of running every day for at least ten days.

England's PD squad member, Callum Flynn, said that apart from funds, they also hope to raise the profile of disability cricket at the same time.

"Like all athletes, we wish we could be outside playing right now. So while we wait to return the pitch, we all wanted to put our energy into something positive. We decided to raise funds for the fantastic work of the Lord's Taverners and hopefully raise the profile of disability cricket at the same time," ESPNCricinfo quoted Flynn as saying.

"We are looking to run at least 260 miles collectively over the next 10 days. We know from our own experiences what cricket can do for people with a disability -- how it can improve your confidence, your health and ultimately your life. It would be amazing if we could raise some money to support the Lord's Taverners and their life-changing work," he said.

Hailing the squad, ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said that they are "exceptional cricketers and individuals" and they are "incredibly proud" of what they are doing.

"Our disability squads consistently amaze us with what they achieve both on and off the field. These guys are exceptional cricketers and individuals. We are incredibly proud of what they are doing to support the Lord's Taverners. I hope their considerable efforts will raise a significant sum of money for the charity," Harrison said. (ANI)

