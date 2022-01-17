England's Sonny Baker ruled out of U-19 World Cup: Report

Georgetown [Guyana], January 17 (ANI): England pacer Sonny Baker has been ruled out of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup due to a back stress injury.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Baker felt discomfort during a warm-up match and was sent for an immediate MRI scan.

The MRI scan revealed bone stress in his spine and the fast bowler will now return for rehabilitation work, reported ESPNcricinfo.



Yorkshire bowler Ben Cliff has come into the squad in place Baker.

Meanwhile, England has started their campaign with a thumping win on Sunday. Bangladesh's defence of their ICC Under 19 World Cup title got off to a poor start as they slipped to a seven-wicket defeat against England in their Group A opener.

England's bowling attack decimated the Bangladesh batting line-up as the reigning champions were reduced to 51 for nine in the 25th over at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

No.11 Ripon Mondol hit 33 not out in a spirited last-wicket stand of 46 with Naimur Rohman (11) to drag Bangladesh up to 97, but they were still dismissed with the best part of 15 overs going to waste.

In reply, the Young Lions lost opener George Thomas and captain Tom Prest but Jacob Bethell and James Rew put on 65 before the former was run out just shy of the finish line as England cruised to victory. (ANI)

