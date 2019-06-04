England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor (Photo/T20WorldCup Twitter)
England's Taylor, Gunn, Ecclestone return for Windies ODIs

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:44 IST

London [UK], June 4 (ANI): Sarah Taylor, Jenny Gunn, and Sophie Ecclestone, all of whom missed England women's Sri Lanka tour, have returned in a 15-member squad for the first two ICC Women's Championship One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies, beginning June 6.
Wicket-keeper batter Taylor skipped the Sri Lanka tour with the selectors looking to manage her anxiety issues, while all-rounder Gunn has been rested. Spinner Ecclestone, on the other hand, returned after recovering from a broken hand, which she suffered during limited-over series against India earlier this year.
Batter Georgia Elwiss has been ruled out through an injury. The right-hander is yet to recover from a back stress fracture that kept her out of the Sri Lanka series.
Meanwhile, Freya Davies, Linsey Smith and Sophia Dunkley, who all played against Sri Lanka, have been left out of the squad to add the returning stars.
England won all six games in Sri Lanka to take their winning streak to 10 games, having recorded four on the trot against India. This feat represents England's fifth-best run of consecutive all-format victories.
The three ODIs against the West Indies form part of the ICC Women's Championship. England currently sit on the second position in the table with 18 points. The team needs two more wins which will take them to 22 points and guarantee qualification for the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand.
"It's a massive summer for us and we're hugely excited to get going. We got ourselves into a really good place towards the back-end of the India trip and then throughout Sri Lanka and I want us to maintain those levels this summer," skipper Heather Knight said in an England Cricket Board (ECB) statement.
"West Indies will be a big test so we'll need to be at our best but we've continued to grow and progress as a team and we're confident about what we can bring to the table. The first step is qualifying for the ICC Women's World Cup before we can begin to think about the IT20s and reclaiming the Ashes," she added.
Following is the 15-member squad for the first two ODIs: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wk), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield and Danni Wyatt.
England will host the West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The first game will be played on June 6, followed by second and third on June 9 and 13, respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:49 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:07 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:06 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 20:51 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:18 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 18:15 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:46 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:03 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:01 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:25 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:59 IST

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:22 IST

