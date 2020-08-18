Enjoyed seeing Suresh Raina bat and field: Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, congratulated Suresh Raina for a "wonderful career".

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, just minutes after Dhoni's announcement of retirement.

The Mumbai Indians batsman said he always enjoyed seeing Raina bat and field and thanked the left-handed batsman for all the memories.

"Bohot bohot badhaiyan on a wonderul career Chinna Thala! Aapki batting ya tod fielding hamesha hi dekhne mein mazedar rahi hai. Thanks for all the memories @ImRaina," the 29-year-old cricketer tweeted.



A world-class fielder and a useful bowler, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is in an international career spanning 13 years. A member of the victorious World Cup-winning team in 2011, Raina first made his international debut at the age of 18 and also led India in ODIs and T2OIs when he turned 23.

He is the youngest to lead an India men's T20I side and was also a member of the side that played in India's first-ever T20I. The southpaw is also the first Indian to score a century in the T20 World Cup.

Under his captaincy, India registered a 3-2 series victory in West Indies and a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in ODIs and a 2-0 T20I series win in Zimbabwe.

Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to have hundreds in all three formats of the game and his centuries were scored outside India. (ANI)

