Enjoying batting, not carrying any baggage: Suryakumar Yadav

Napier [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): India versus New Zealand third and final T20I match ended in a tie as the rain stopped play by then the visitors had put on 75/4 in 9 overs. As per the Duckworth-Lewis method the score was levelled so the match ended in a tie and therefore the series ended 1-0 in India's favour.

"Really happy with the way things went, would have loved to have a full game but I am glad we got the series win," said Suryakumar Yadav in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India at one point was tottering at 21/3 and from there on, Suryakumar Yadav and his skipper Hardik Pandya stitched a 39-run partnership and helped the visitors cross the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs.

"The weather is not in our hands. The pressure is always here, but there is no fun when there is not," said Suryakumar Yadav.



Suryakumar Yadav bagged the 'Player of the Series' award scoring 124 runs in two innings which includes a century he scored in the 2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui to help India take the unbeaten 1-0 lead.

"I am just enjoying my batting and not carrying any baggage," told Suryakumar Yadav.

The 32-year-old will also hold the key for India in the three-match ODI series starting on Friday.

"Can take a bit of time, but the approach and intent will be the same. These things are not in our control. We can just express ourselves," said Suryakumar Yadav.

After the T20 series victory, India will aim for an ODI series win with Shikhar Dhawan leading the side. (ANI)

