"Enjoying the process": Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of semifinal against England

Adelaide [Australia], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of India's T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England, star batter Virat Kohli sweated it out in the nets, hitting an array of shots.

The batter took to social media to share a video of him batting in the nets.

"Enjoying the process. . #VIdeo," Kohli tweeted on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the tournament and the video will give comfort to fans that team India is gearing up for the big semifinal clash at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

England also has top-class performers including Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.





The star batter loves to swing his willow at Adelaide. In his 10 matches at the venue, Virat has scored 907 runs at an average of 75.58. He has scored five centuries and three fifties at this venue, with his best individual score being 141. He is India's highest run-scorer at the venue.

Virat is in the top nick in T20 World Cup. In his five appearances, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 123.00 and three half-centuries. This includes his classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which even he has termed as his "best T20I knock".

Notably, Virat has been on a roll since the Asia Cup. During that tournament, he made his return to international cricket after a month, a break he took after months of battling inconsistent form.

Since then, Virat has scored 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 72.22. One century and six fifties have come out of his bat, with the best score of 122*. (ANI)

