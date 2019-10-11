South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe
South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe

Enoch Nkwe terms Kohli as 'world-class' player after his double century

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:51 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe praised India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a double ton on Friday, by calling him a 'world-class player'.
Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 254 runs, his highest individual score in the longest format of the game, on the second day of the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
"I mean he is a world-class player. Credit to India today, in terms of how they went about their business. It was a very crucial partnership between (Ajinkya) Rahane and Kohli. Obviously, he led by example and it was a great knock from him. It was superb to watch," Nkwe said in the post-match press conference.
Kohli now has the most number of 200 plus scores, 7, for an Indian batsman. With this innings, the batsman has also gone past the 7000-run mark in Test cricket.
Kohli formed a 178 and 225 runs partnership with Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja respectively. Nkwe said it is the learning which his team needs to take forward into the second innings.
"When you are bowling to the world-class line-up, that's what happens and we take good learnings from that. Very important learning that we need to take forward into the second innings," he said.
Nkwe also admitted that they have an inexperienced bowling line up as he said: "Yes, it is a bit of inexperienced bowling attack we have, we knew that. One thing I will never question is the character of our team and the boys gave their all."
Despite India overpowering the visitors at the moment, Nkwe said nothing changed in terms of their intent and will not back down.
"Nothing really changes in terms of the intent. We just got to keep having a positive mind to score runs. We proved this in the first innings of the first Test. We are not going to back down. It is going to be important that we build a very strong partnership. Obviously, the two batters will have to set them up and it is important that they become a lot more ruthless," Nkwe said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:33 IST

India A games helped to bridge gap between domestic,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal who scored his second hundred in the ongoing Test against South Africa on Friday said that India A games have helped him to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:12 IST

Take a bow, cricket fraternity lauds Kohli for his double century

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): After India skipper Virat Kohli smashed a double ton on Friday against South Africa, the cricket fraternity praised the cricketer for his 'stupendous innings'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:18 IST

Kings XI Punjab appoints Anil Kumble head coach for IPL season 2020

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble has been appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:46 IST

Pune Test: South Africa 36/3, India 565 runs ahead on day two

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India dominated on day two of the second Test against South Africa. After declaring their first innings at 601/5, Indian bowlers scalped three Proteas wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:34 IST

Second ODI: India women defeat South Africa, seal three-match series

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India women registered a five-wicket victory over South Africa in the second ODI match here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:21 IST

At Bengaluru FC, it's my responsibility to lead by example: Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) defending champion Bengaluru FC's skipper Sunil Chhetri believes that 'it is his responsibility to lead' the club in the upcoming sixth edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:20 IST

Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt get engaged

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): England women players Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt got engaged on Friday. England Cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the duo on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:28 IST

Pune Test: India declare at 601/5, Kohli registers his highest Test score

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's double ton and Ravindra Jadeja's 91 guided team to 601/5 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Friday..

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:10 IST

I will hammer out amicable solution to sports code: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Just before the meeting of National Sports Federations (NSF), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Sports Ministry, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that he would hammer out an amicable solution to the issue of sports code.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:59 IST

Kohli achieves another milestone, now has most double hundreds...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored his seventh double ton and he now has the most number of 200 plus scores for an Indian batsman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:53 IST

Kohli breaks Don Bradman's record, now has most 150+ scores as captain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as captain in international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:33 IST

Sports fraternity wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, many sportspersons flooded the social media with wishes.

Read More
iocl