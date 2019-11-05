England skipper Eoin Morgan
England skipper Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan points out inexperience as a factor for defeat against New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:35 IST

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): After facing a defeat at the hands of New Zealand on Tuesday, England's Eoin Morgan opined that inexperience was a factor.
England team had many players who were making their debut in the shortest format of the game.
"It is the most inexperienced side that we will field. We can't come out expecting to win 5-0, we do need to learn and make mistakes throughout the whole series," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.
After opting to bat first, New Zealand racked up a massive total of 180 runs which England failed to chase and were beaten by 14 runs.
Morgan feels this was a 'great learning' day for them.
"An important part of learning is recognising exactly where you were and what you did wrong. You can't be blindsided or be stubborn enough to not take in good information," he said.
"It has been a great learning day for us and hopefully the guys take in the information and learn from that, hopefully pretty quickly," Morgan added.
With this victory, New Zealand have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and the fourth T20I will be played on November 8. (ANI)

