England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan
England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan registers 4th fastest ton in WC history

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 18:56 IST

Manchester [UK], June 18 (ANI): England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday recorded the fourth fastest century in the history of the World Cup at the Old Trafford.
Morgan reached the feat in just 57 balls during a World Cup match against Afghanistan. The England captain now sits after Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (50), Australia's Glenn Maxwell (51) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (52).
During England's innings, Morgan came out to bat in the 30th over and started smashing aggressively all around the park from ball one. The 32-year-old along with Joe Root stitched a devastating 189-run partnership for the third wicket.
The left-hander Morgan continued to pile on the misery on the Afghanistan bowlers. He also whacked 17 sixes, recording the most number of sixes by a batsman in a single ODI match.
Cricket World Cup lauded Morgan's innings on its Twitter handle.



The England skipper's magnificent innings came to an end by Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib, who delivered a slower ball and Morgan was caught at long-off for 148 from just 71 balls. Towards the end, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes chipped in and the hosts registered the highest total of 397 in the ongoing World Cup 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 08:50 IST

Trent Boult desires to play against AB de Villiers

Cape Town [South Africa], June 19 (ANI): Amid all the controversy regarding AB de Villiers wanting to feature in the Cricket World Cup, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said that it would have been 'awesome' to play against him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:53 IST

CWC'19: Scintillating Morgan guides England to 150-run win over...

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): Scintillating skipper Eoin Morgan helped England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:41 IST

Cyclist Geraint Thomas taken to hospital after crashing out of...

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Cyclist Geraint Thomas on Tuesday was taken to hospital after he went down in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, INEOS, a professional cycling team, confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:12 IST

Former UEFA President Michel Platini taken into custody

Atlanta [USA], Jun 18 (ANI): Former UEFA President Michel Platini on Tuesday was taken into custody as part of corruption investigation regarding the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:48 IST

Luke Wright criticises Iceland Cricket for directing jibe...

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Luke Wright on Tuesday criticised Iceland Cricket for directing a jibe towards Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:39 IST

India-Pak CWC'19 match becomes the most tweeted ODI

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Twitter India on Tuesday revealed that the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was the most tweeted ODI as the match generated 2.9 million tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:18 IST

CWC'19: Joe Root becomes second highest run-scorer

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England batsman Joe Root on Monday displaced Australia skipper Aaron Finch to become the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 18:42 IST

England registers highest score in CWC'19

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England registered the highest total in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they scored 397 runs against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 18:40 IST

Eoin Morgan records most number of sixes in a single ODI

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan scripted history on Tuesday as he recorded 17 sixes in a match against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. These sixes mark the most number of sixes scored by a single batsman in an ODI.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 17:23 IST

Indian women's football coach announces 30 probables for preparatory camp

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): National women's senior football team head coach Maymol Rocky on Tuesday announced 30 probables for a preparatory camp, beginning July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 17:20 IST

With Bolt inspiring Jamaica, the side is full of confidence: Hugh Menzies

Leeds [UK], June 18 (ANI): Jamaica's women football coach Hugh Menzies on Tuesday said that sprinter Usain Bolt is inspiring the team to showcase good performance. As a result, the side is full of confidence.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:47 IST

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 dates announced

Christchurch [New Zealand], Jun 18 (ANI): ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 will comprise a total of 31 matches, including the semi-finals and the final, beginning January 30 in New Zealand.

Read More
iocl