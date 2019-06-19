Eoin Morgan registers 4th fastest ton in WC history

Manchester [UK], June 18 (ANI): England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday recorded the fourth fastest century in the history of the World Cup at the Old Trafford.

Morgan reached the feat in just 57 balls during a World Cup match against Afghanistan. The England captain now sits after Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (50), Australia's Glenn Maxwell (51) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (52).

During England's innings, Morgan came out to bat in the 30th over and started smashing aggressively all around the park from ball one. The 32-year-old along with Joe Root stitched a devastating 189-run partnership for the third wicket.

The left-hander Morgan continued to pile on the misery on the Afghanistan bowlers. He also whacked 17 sixes, recording the most number of sixes by a batsman in a single ODI match.

The England skipper's magnificent innings came to an end by Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib, who delivered a slower ball and Morgan was caught at long-off for 148 from just 71 balls. Towards the end, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes chipped in and the hosts registered the highest total of 397 in the ongoing World Cup 2019. (ANI)

